Who Will Staff Trump's Government? A Look at Top Contenders

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday made the first appointment of his new administration -- naming a chief of staff -- with other key jobs set to be filled in the "days and weeks ahead," according to his team.

"There are some people that will be returning (from Trump's first term)," senior Trump aide Jason Miller told Fox Business on Wednesday. "And they’ll be some new people joining the mix."

Linda McMahon, a former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, and Howard Lutnick, the founder of the brokerage firm Cantor Fitzgerald, are leading the transition process.

AFP looks at some of the Trump allies in the running:

- Chief of staff -

Susie Wiles, his election campaign chief, became Trump's first appointment on Thursday when she was unveiled as his chief-of-staff, as widely expected.

Wiles enjoys wide support inside the Trump team and was notably called on stage by the incoming president during his victory speech on Wednesday morning.

"We call her the 'ice baby'... Susie likes to stay in the background," Trump said of the steely 67-year-old Florida native.

- Attorney General -

Given Trump's agenda for mass deportations of illegal immigrants and his ongoing legal problems, the person named as attorney general will hold one of the most sensitive and challenging jobs.

Republican Sens. Mike Lee, Eric Schmitt and John Ratcliffe, Trump's former director of national intelligence, were reported by The Washington Post on Wednesday to be under consideration.

- Secretary of State -

The next top diplomat will play a key role in implementing Trump's "America first" foreign policy, likely to see major shifts in alliances and pressing Ukraine on negotiations with Russia.

Ric Grenell, a former ambassador to Germany who also served as acting director of national intelligence under Trump, is seen as a contender.

"If you want to avoid war, you better have a [expletive]as the secretary of state," he said in a March episode of the "Self Centered" podcast.

Grenell, who sought to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss, appeared with Trump during a meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in September.

He could also slot into the crucial National Security Adviser role, with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, a finalist to become Trump's running mate, being mentioned by many as potentially secretary of state.

"I always am interested in serving this country," Rubio told CNN on Wednesday.

- Defense Secretary and CIA director -

America's foreign allies will be closely following the nominations for these two vital positions.

Kash Patel, the son of Indian immigrants and author of a book about the so-called "deep state," has been mentioned as a future CIA chief, as has conservative Texas Sen. Ratcliffe.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton has ruled himself out as defense secretary, Axios reported on Wednesday.

- Treasury Secretary -

Billionaire hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, a key donor and adviser, is viewed as a top candidate to be the next treasury secretary in charge of pushing through Trump's agenda of low taxes, low regulation and high tariffs.

John Paulson, another billionaire hedge fund manager and adviser, is also in the running for a top economic portfolio, as is Trump transition co-chair Lutnick.

- "DOGE" -

Trump surrogate and Tesla boss Elon Musk is expected to lead a new "Department of Government Efficiency," targeting $2 trillion in cuts from the federal government's $7 trillion budget -- although no one has explained how such drastic cuts would be made.

The world's richest man has pledged to bring his "hardcore" management style to Washington, while promising "fair and humane" transitions for sacked federal workers.

- Others -

Robert Kennedy Jr., nephew of former president John F. Kennedy, has been promised a "big role" by Trump after ending his own candidacy to endorse the Republican.

Trump has teased wide-ranging roles for RFK, including allowing the vaccine skeptic to "go wild on health."

It remains to be seen if Trump will promote family members into roles as aides and advisers, but first-term stalwarts Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have stepped back from politics for family and business reasons.

Former Democrati Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard could well be expecting a reward for lining up behind Trump, while former Fox News host and Trump confidante Tucker Carlson might also be eying a spot.