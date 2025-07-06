Chris Sununu to Newsmax: Dems Turned to Fearmongering on GOP Bill

Congressional Democrats, while fighting against President Donald Trump's "big beautiful bill," once again engaged in the fearmongering that is making the American people lose faith in them, former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said on Newsmax, Sunday.

"It's a mistake that the Democrats repeat time and time again," Sununu told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "'If you vote for this bill, people will die … if you vote for Trump, democracy will end. If you don't support the Green New Deal, we're going to lose our coastlines.'"

Such methods, said Sununu, can only be justified if there is evidence to back up the claims, but "nothing ever backs it up."

And then, he added, "the American people lose complete faith in the Democrat Party. They lose complete faith in the arguments that they're trying to, that they're trying to make."

The Democrats, he added, are "leaderless."

"And all they have is, If you support Republicans, you're hurting America,'" Sununu said. "You're hurting yourselves, people, with all that kind of nonsense. So again, I don't know why they do it, and I hope they keep it up."

And now that the bill has been signed into law, that will lead the way to more bills, he added.

"Even Trump is talking about a conservative immigration reform bill coming down the road," said Sununu. "I think that's a great idea. I always tell conservatives, get the tough stuff done on our terms. Don't wait for the Democrats to be in power. So this bill is really critical.

"I don't love everything that's in it. I don't think everyone does, but that's OK. It lines up the legislative successes that this administration will need going into the 2026 election."

