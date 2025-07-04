Rep. Fleischmann to Newsmax: Bill Win Is All Trump

Betting the "one, big, beautiful bill passed" this week was a team effort, but Rep. Chuck Fleischmann told Newsmax on Friday there are "two words about why it got done: Donald Trump."

"President Trump made these promises," the Tennessee Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "President Trump has established great respect and a relationship, not only in the House but in the Senate."

Fleischmann added that lawmakers like himself, who agree with Trump, "got to an easy yes, very early start" to ensure that legislation was passed that brought commonsense fiscal responsibility, low taxes, secure borders, and more.

But it was the "genius of Donald Trump" that got the bill passed, said the congressman.

"It's incredible to see how this great president, time and time again, reaches out to people, communicates with people, understands their needs and their positions, but gets it done," he said. "This was a historic win, no question about it, probably the most consequential bill I have voted for in 15 years in Congress… I couldn't be more pleased, couldn't be more relieved."

The only Republicans voting against the bill were Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Fleischmann said in response that the "reality is" that Americans "spoke loud and clearly" when they reelected Trump as president.

"This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get things in a big, beautiful bill, a big bill that we could not pass singularly because of the way that we do legislation in Congress," said Fleischmann. "It would have taken years, and it would have been virtually impossible to get all the great things done in this bill if we did not put it all together. So the vast majority, all but two in our conference, realized that we needed to get it done."

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party is "not only in disarray," but "they're wrong," he said.

"They've hurt this country. They're proceeding in a direction that is wayward left," said Fleischmann. " I thought it was very sad and disgraceful to see the minority leader for about nine hours, just ramble. What he should have done, what Democrats should have done, is come to the table for hardworking Americans. Donald Trump has made the Republican Party the party of hard-working Americans, no longer the party of elites."

Trump, he added, has gained "the hearts and minds of hardworking Americans."

"That's what this bill does. It's the people's money, not the government's money," he said. "So it's a sad day for the Democrats, a bad day for the Democrats. We're going to beat the fool out of them in the midterms because they're going in the wrong direction."

Fleischmann added that the bill reflected the values of his home state of Tennessee, which is "fiscally strong" with "no debt, no state income tax, low regulations, pro-business."

And those values are "what the big, beautiful bill did yesterday for America," along with Trump and members of Congress, he said.

