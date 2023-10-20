×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chris smith | newsmax | oversight | bidens

Rep. Chris Smith to Newsmax: Bidens' $200K Exposes Corruption

By    |   Friday, 20 October 2023 08:44 PM EDT

Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Friday night that the $200,000 payment received by President Joe Biden from his brother in 2018 is the "beginning" of a trail that will "ultimately lead to exposing the corruption of this administration."

The House Oversight Committee released information earlier Friday that showed the payment, in the form of a personal check, from James and Sara Biden to Joe Biden, raising new questions about the "family's shady influence peddling," said Chair James Comer, R-Ky.

"I think this is the beginning," Smith said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," hosted by Bill Spadea. "Chairman Comer has done an amazing job in getting through all of the military tactics and obstructionist efforts put on by the Bidens. This is just another example that he has borne some real fruit that people need to look at."

The $200,000 originated from Americore, a distressed company, Comer announced.

"I do believe this will ultimately lead to exposing the corruption of this administration," Smith said. "All of those millions of dollars that flowed to the Biden family, for what? Was it just given as charity? Of course not. It buys influence. He's making that connection and making it very effectively."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Friday night that the $200,000 payment received by President Joe Biden from his brother in 2018 is the "beginning" of a trail that will "ultimately lead to exposing the corruption of this administration. "The House Oversight ...
chris smith, newsmax, oversight, bidens
244
2023-44-20
Friday, 20 October 2023 08:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved