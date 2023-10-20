Rep. Chris Smith to Newsmax: Bidens' $200K Exposes Corruption

Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Friday night that the $200,000 payment received by President Joe Biden from his brother in 2018 is the "beginning" of a trail that will "ultimately lead to exposing the corruption of this administration."

The House Oversight Committee released information earlier Friday that showed the payment, in the form of a personal check, from James and Sara Biden to Joe Biden, raising new questions about the "family's shady influence peddling," said Chair James Comer, R-Ky.

"I think this is the beginning," Smith said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," hosted by Bill Spadea. "Chairman Comer has done an amazing job in getting through all of the military tactics and obstructionist efforts put on by the Bidens. This is just another example that he has borne some real fruit that people need to look at."

The $200,000 originated from Americore, a distressed company, Comer announced.

"I do believe this will ultimately lead to exposing the corruption of this administration," Smith said. "All of those millions of dollars that flowed to the Biden family, for what? Was it just given as charity? Of course not. It buys influence. He's making that connection and making it very effectively."

