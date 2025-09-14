Pastor Lucas Miles to Newsmax: Charlie Kirk 'the Best Among Us'

Pastor Lucas Miles, a leading voice in the evangelical movement and author of "The Pagan Threat: Confronting America's Godless Uprising," told Newsmax on Sunday that he will dedicate his life's work to carrying forward the mission of his late friend Charlie Kirk, calling him "the best among us."

"You know, we're going to take time to grieve. We're going to take time to honor him as we celebrate his life through this memorial this next weekend," Miles told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "But then we're going to do what Charlie would want us to do, and that's keep moving forward and really dedicate the rest of our lives every waking moment, to try to fill the tremendous gap in this world by the loss of his life."

Miles said Kirk was a friend and mentor during his work as senior director of USA Faith at Turning Point USA. He described Kirk's role in writing the foreword to "The Pagan Threat" as a powerful gift that now carries eternal significance.

"He wrote just a really powerful foreword for this book, which is, you know, now for me, just eternally just left a mark of gratitude in my life for just that endorsement," Miles said.

In the foreword, Kirk wrote: "A fearless warrior for Christ. Lucas is a man built to stand for the truth in a time of great apostasy. Don’t just read Pagan Threat — internalize what it has to say. Then, share its message with your Christian friends, before they are seduced by Paganism themselves. We have a faith and a country to save."

Newsmax is offering "The Pagan Threat," complete with Kirk's foreword, for free through a special offering. For information, visit Pagan Threat online.

On Sunday, Miles emphasized that Kirk viewed his work as a calling and knowingly took risks for his faith.

"Charlie understood there was danger for all of us. He was willing to go out there and do what he did every single day and put himself out there at risk of personal peril. Charlie was the best among us. He did this better than anybody," Miles said.

Miles said Kirk's death is a call to action for Christians across the nation. "Go to church today. It's not too late. Go to church. That's what Charlie would want you to do. And ultimately, you know, find a rekindling with your relationship with Christ," he urged.

In his book, Miles outlines a seven-step plan for Christians, parents, and church leaders to counter what he describes as the growing influence of Marxism, neo-paganism, and woke ideology. He said Kirk shared those warnings in his foreword, making "eerily prescient" comments about dangers facing America.

"This younger generation has experienced tremendous trauma," Miles said, citing COVID-19 restrictions, gender ideology, and social unrest as shaping forces. "That's what Marxism does. And so we have to push back against that. It's so important that we get this road map so that we can really stand strong and confront this pagan threat that's out there."

As Kirk wrote in his final words, Miles added, "America is too great to lose."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com