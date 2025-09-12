Erika Kirk: 'Evildoers Have No Idea What They've Done'

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, spoke directly to the "evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination," saying that they have "unleashed" a movement that will become more powerful in his death.

In a roughly 17-minute address carried live by Newsmax, her first public comments since her husband was gunned down in Utah two days ago, Erika Kirk began with many thank yous to the president and vice president, first responders in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday, and law enforcement, "who worked tirelessly to capture my husband's assassin," never mentioning the suspect, Tyler Robinson, by name.

But then she turned her attention to the "evildoers" in the country.

"The evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination have no idea what they have done. They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God's merciful love," Erika Kirk said. "They should all know this: If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world.

"You have no idea. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry."

She said the movement will become stronger than ever.

"To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die. It won't. I refuse to let that happen. It will not die. All of us will refuse to let that happen," she said. "No one will ever forget my husband's name, and I will make sure of it. It will become stronger, bolder, louder, and greater than ever. My husband's mission will not end. Not even for a moment."

She began her address from Charlie Kirk's studio, located at Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, with gratitude.

"I first want to thank the local, state, and federal law enforcement who worked tirelessly to capture my husband's assassin so that he can be brought to justice. I want to thank the first responders who struggled heroically, heroically, to save Charles' life, and the police, who acted bravely to make sure that there were no other victims on that terrible afternoon," she said.

"I want to thank President Trump and his incredible family for the same. Mr. President, my husband loved you. And he knew that you loved him too. He did. Your friendship was amazing," she said.

"I want to thank my husband's dear friend, Vice President [JD] Vance, and his phenomenal wife, Usha, for their love and support," she said. Erika Kirk accompanied her husband’s casket on Air Force Two on Thursday, with the vice president and the second lady.

Charlie Kirk, Turning Point co-founder and CEO, was assassinated Wednesday during a speaking event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem.

Erika Kirk posted to X that day, “Psalm 46:1 - God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

The FBI on Friday announced the arrest of Robinson, 22, who they say fired a single round from a high-powered rifle that struck Charlie Kirk in the neck and killed him. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox disclosed new details in the case which may indicate radicalization, including anti-fascist messages engraved on bullet casings recovered from the scene.

Among them were phrases such as “Hey fascist! Catch!” with symbols tied to the video game "Helldivers 2," and lyrics from the Italian resistance song "Bella Ciao." Other casings included internet memes and mocking phrases.

Erika Kirk, née Frantzve, and Charlie Kirk were married on May 8, 2021. They have two children, a son who turned 1 in May and a daughter, 3. The Kirks kept the names of their children private.

Erika Kirk, 36, was crowned Miss Arizona USA in 2012. She went to Regis University, where she was a basketball player. She graduated with a double major from Arizona State University and also earned a Juris Master’s in American Legal Studies from Liberty University.

She hosts a twice-weekly podcast, “Midweek Rise Up,” which aims to “push you, biblical leadership to challenge you, and God-breathed Scripture to posture your heart for the best that’s yet to come.”



