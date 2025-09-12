White House Releases Video Tribute to Charlie Kirk

The White House on Friday released a video tribute to conservative icon Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University.

“In loving memory of Charlie Kirk, a fearless patriot & man of unwavering faith who dedicated his life to America,” the White House wrote on X.

The one-minute video features footage from Kirk’s life, highlighting his activism as co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, his marriage to his widow Erika, and moments with his children, a daughter, 3, and son, 1.

Kirk’s own voice is heard over the montage, delivering some of his signature messages: “Only in America is it possible to say, You know what? I don’t like the way the country is going, and to do something about it. Take that risk, take that leap of faith. Stay involved. Trust God and act obediently.

“Romans 12, 2 verse: 'That God uses all things, all things, for good, for those who love him.' It’s bigger than you. I want you to remember, it is bigger than you. It’s bigger than me. You are here to make someone else’s life better, the pursuit of liberty and freedom.

“You know what gives me strength? The hundreds of thousands of you that say, Charlie, keep going. First Corinthians 15 — so that’s all pretty amazing evidence. Not just biblical evidence, but extra-biblical evidence that Jesus Christ was a real person. He lived a perfect life. He was crucified, died, and rose on the third day. And he is Lord and God of all.”

The tribute closes with the chant of “USA! USA! USA!” fading out.