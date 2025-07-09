Fmr Homeland Security Adviser to Newsmax: Left 'Doesn't Care' About Endangering ICE

Charles Marino, former Department of Homeland Security senior adviser, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the left "doesn't care" that its rhetoric is endangering the lives of federal law enforcement agents by inciting violence.

Marino was discussing the July 4 ambush attack at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Alvarado, Texas, in which a police officer suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

"The rhetoric from the left brings out the crazies – it's as simple as this," Marino said on "Wake Up America." "We saw it during the assassination attempts on President [Donald] Trump, where this rhetoric about him being a threat to democracy brought out people that wanted to do him significant harm and take him out of the picture, and it continues here now against law enforcement.

"To be honest with you, none of this should come as a surprise to anybody here that supports law and order and the law enforcement officers that are out there trying to enforce the immigration laws of this country. Democrats despise law enforcement. They did it through the defund law enforcement initiative that blew up in their face, and they continue to do it now. And they don't care that their rhetoric is putting lives in danger."

Marino cited a "700% percent increase in threats against ICE agents" and noted that "almost every federal law enforcement agency" participates in the Trump administration's ongoing immigration enforcement operations.

Marino also mentioned Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who came under fire recently for failing to quell violence during an immigration crackdown in her city. Bass suggested that the action by federal immigration authorities was to blame for the destructive riots.

"Karen Bass has proven herself to be incompetent and only capable of being an obstructionist to law enforcement," Marino said. "I think, as far as the administration finally solving this, look, not all speech is free. We know this. You cannot incite violence either against the American citizens or against law enforcement in this country. I think the Department of Justice, you were talking about [Attorney General] Pam Bondi earlier, I think she's got a real opportunity here to enforce the law and hold these elected officials accountable."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com