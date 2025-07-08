Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick to Newsmax: 'Kill ICE' Rhetoric Threatens Democracy

Democrat calls to dismantle or "kill" U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement represent a dangerous escalation in political rhetoric, directly contributing to violence against law enforcement, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Patrick reacted strongly to recent ambushes targeting ICE agents in Texas. He said the increasingly hostile language used by some Democrat politicians and activists against ICE officers and other law enforcement personnel is "the real threat to democracy."

"So what you're really seeing is the left being exposed," Patrick said. "First, it was defund the police. But now you're really saying that's not enough.

"It's kill the police. That's what they're saying. Shoot the police. This is what they really think of law enforcement."

Patrick said Democrats advocating such positions are out of step with the majority of American voters.

"Who are they representing? Because as your poll showed, that's not where Democrats are or independent voters are on this issue," he said. "So this is a dangerous mob."

Patrick's comments followed attacks on immigration enforcement officers in Texas.

Ten people have been arrested on attempted murder charges after attackers in black military-style clothing opened fire outside a Texas immigration detention center in a "planned ambush" that left one police officer wounded, a prosecutor said.

The officer was shot in the neck on Friday, the night of the Fourth of July, after reporting to the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, about 40 miles southwest of Dallas. He was treated at a hospital and released, the Johnson County Sheriff's office said.

"There is a political party in this country — a major party — that is inspiring people and inciting people to kill police," Patrick said. "They don't seem to think there's anything wrong with that. And the left-wing media covers it. This is a very dangerous time."

Patrick claimed Democrats are motivated by anger over former President Donald Trump's return to the White House and his efforts to reverse Biden-era immigration policies.

"They thought President Trump was finished, would never be back," Patrick said. "So they let these 15 million people in, and they thought they could let another 15 million in for another four years and take over the country."

He accused Democrats of seeking to transform the U.S. into a "socialist communist nation," arguing this was the ultimate goal behind their immigration policies.

"They're defending the people they left in here illegally," Patrick said. "Now that we're actually removing criminals — and the public wants all the ones who came here illegally under Biden removed — they want to hold onto them. This was always the game. Turn them into citizens, have them vote, and be a one-party nation."

Patrick concluded by questioning the absence of moderate Democrat voices opposing such radical positions, labeling their silence as cowardice in the face of rising extremism.

"Where is anybody on the other side to stand up and say, 'No, no, this is not who we are?' There's no one — cowards, all," he said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

