Dov Hikind to Newsmax: Israel 'Desperate' for Trump Return to WH

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind told Newsmax on Wednesday that despite statements from some American Jews, the people of Israel "are desperate to have [former President] Donald Trump back in the White House."

Hikind, who was speaking from Jerusalem, was responding to harsh criticism Trump received from Hikind's former colleague in the New York Assembly.

Earlier in the day, current New York State Assemblyman Charles Lavine attacked Trump with an official statement in which he wrote: "The good Jews versus bad Jews trope is part and parcel of an old dual loyalty slander. Trump knows this, and so does his Jew-hating base.

"I demand that Republicans in office and running for office join me in repudiating, condemning and denouncing Trump's anti-Jew statement."

Lavine's statement was in response to a radio interview during which Trump said: "If you're Jewish and you vote for a Democrat, you're a fool." The New York State assemblyman was on hand to reiterate the sentiments behind his post and said that Trump "certainly appeals to a lot of Jew haters."

Hikind defended Trump and blasted Lavine's comments, saying that "the Democratic Party is rotten from the inside out."

"Donald Trump as president of the United States was the best friend that Israel ever had, period. And that's not what I feel. That's what the people of Israel feel: right, left, center," Hikind said during an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"And I'm in Israel, right now. I'm in Jerusalem. I can tell you that whether it is the left, the right, the center, they are desperate for Donald Trump.

"And Donald Trump is not perfect, nor is anyone else. But they are desperate to have Donald Trump back in the white House."

Hikind went on to note that Vice President Kamala Harris did not attend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to a joint session of Congress last week.

