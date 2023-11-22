US Cities Strapped Due to Migrant Crisis

U.S. cities, even sanctuary cities, are feeling the financial pain of the Biden administration's failure to police the southern border.

The increasing number of migrants arriving in their municipalities have forced cities to make difficult choices about resource allocation, Axios reported.

They also continue to request billions in federal funding.

"I tell people all the time when they stop me on the subway system, 'Don't yell at me, yell at D.C.,'" New York City Mayor Eric Adams said recently, Politico reported.

It was reported this week that Adams largely will cut migrant funding to spare the police, fire, and sanitation departments.

Adams has pleaded with the Big Apple's wealthiest individuals and businesses to help fill budget gaps created by the migrant crisis.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson last week said migrants who arrive in the city will be limited to no more than 60 days in city shelters, WTTW reported.

Chicago also will fine bus companies that disregard curfews, landing zone locations, and loading or unloading protocols when transporting migrants.

Johnson said he will not "sacrifice the needs of Chicagoans in support of those who wish to become Chicagoans."

In Massachusetts, state lawmakers debated how to allocate $250 million in additional funds for the shelter system but failed to reach an agreement before last week's deadline.

State officials plan to temporarily house families in need of shelter in the second-floor conference rooms of the State Transportation Building in Boston, according to an email sent to staff by MBTA General Manager Phil Eng, WBUR reported.

In Denver, the city reduced the number of days newly arriving migrants can stay in temporary shelter sites from 21 to 14, CBS Colorado reported. Migrant families with children will have 37 days, seven more than previously allotted.

In El Paso, Texas, city officials reluctantly spent $3.8 million to buy a decommissioned middle school they are turning into an emergency shelter for migrants, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"I never thought it would get to this, to what we're doing," Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino said.

In California's San Diego County, officials committed $3 million in stopgap funds to help local aid groups support a temporary welcome center for migrants, the Union-Tribune reported.

Earlier this month, the Democrat mayors of Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York pressed to meet with President Joe Biden about getting federal help in managing the surge of migrants they say are arriving in their cities with little to no coordination, support, or resources from his administration.