Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: Biden Doesn't Grasp Crisis at Border

Caroline Sunshine, deputy communications director for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, told Newsmax on Thursday that although President Joe Biden might claim Americans don't understand the issues regarding immigration, he is the one who can't grasp what is happening.

"Under Joe Biden, we have had 10 million illegal immigrants come across our southern border," Sunshine told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "We've had 30 tons of fentanyl, and we've had 360 names off the terror watchlist.

"That is enough illegal immigrants to swing an election, should they be allowed to vote. That is enough fentanyl to kill every American citizen if they're not being raped or killed by ... immigrants on hiking trails, like Rachel Morin and Laken Riley. And that is enough potential terrorists to cause another 9/11," she continued.

"Meanwhile, you have Joe Biden saying the American people, they don't understand what's going on at the border. Well, I'll tell you what Joe Biden doesn't understand. He doesn't understand that a majority of Americans do not want mass amnesties. They want mass deportations for illegal immigrants."

On Tuesday, Trump shredded Biden's amnesty plan during a rally in Racine, Wisconsin, and he has pledged to enact a mass deportation of illegal immigrants similar to what the Eisenhower administration did in the 1950s.

"President Trump was in Wisconsin this past week, and he looked at that crowd and said, 'I am going to restore the sovereign borders of the United States of America, so help me God,'" Sunshine said.

"And that's exactly what President Trump is going to do on day one back in the White House, when he launches the largest criminal deportation in our country's history. And he's going to do it with the help of our terrific men and women of law enforcement."

