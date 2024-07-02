Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: Americans Don't Want Part-Time President

Reports that President Joe Biden is dependably engaged only between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. are deeply concerning, Caroline Sunshine, deputy communications director for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"The American people don't want a part-time president," Sunshine told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "And you think about our men and women in uniform, our men and women overseas, to hear that their commander in chief is only operational from the hours of 10 and 4?

"And then you think of our enemies who think, well, gee, well, maybe [we will] just go ahead and launch that nuclear attack at 7 p.m. since, you know, Joe's not around. But it's a really serious question about who is currently running the U.S. government."

Axios reported Saturday, two days after Biden's poor performance in his first debate with Trump in Atlanta, White House aides said Biden is dependably engaged from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when many of his public events in front of cameras are held.

Outside of that time range or while traveling abroad, Biden, 81, the oldest-serving president in U.S. history, is more likely to have verbal mistakes and become fatigued.

"You watch the first two minutes of that debate [which began at 9 p.m. ET], Joe Biden's weakness and incompetency was on full display, and it was frightening to the American people, and it was comforting to our enemies," Sunshine said. "But you contrast that with President Trump's strength.

"His poise, his command of the issues. That brought hope to the American people and fear to our enemies. ... And that's why we're going to get back to winning for this country."

NBC News reported Tuesday that Biden's son Hunter Biden, recently convicted in Delaware on felony gun charges, has been taking meetings at the White House since Monday night with his father. Hunter Biden has also "popped into" a couple of phone calls with his father and been talking to senior staff at the White House.

Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings have been a major part of the House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into the president. Emails between the Chinese company CEFC Energy and Biden family business associates showed 10% was held for the "big guy."

Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, testified in March in front of the House Oversight Committee that Joe Biden was the "big guy."

"Well, seeing Hunter and the big guy back together actually makes me think more of what other shady business deals are they cooking up?" Sunshine said. "When Joe Biden was vice president ... in five years, he raised over $24 million for his family off the backs of U.S. taxpayers by selling access to the U.S. government. And he did so with Hunter Biden's help.

"That's the more concerning part: seeing Hunter and the big guy back together. It raises a very valid question for the American people. We hear Joe Biden is only operational between the hours of 10 and 4. So who's running the place? Who is running the government?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com