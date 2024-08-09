Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: Kamala Harris a 'Fake Actress'

Caroline Sunshine, deputy communications director for the Trump presidential campaign, told Newsmax on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris is “a fake actress who will play somebody tough on stage.”

On Thursday, Harris spoke with reporters for the first time in almost three weeks since taking President Joe Biden’s spot as the Democratic presidential nominee. Sunshine said Harris is “fake” and “not really cut for the political arena.”

“She won't take tough question from her own press corps. You saw [Sen.] J.D. Vance giving her lonely press corps some attention the other day. She's afraid to debate President Trump. Harris' policies might be popular in places like New York City and San Francisco, but they're unpopular just about everywhere else. Look at those issues most important to the American people the border, immigration and inflation,” Sunshine said during an appearance on “Greg Kelly Reports.”

Sunshine noted that Americans are paying “$28,000 extra dollars a year just to afford the cost of living.”

“So, point by point, we know whenever a Republican once runs for president, certainly President Trump, you're not just running against the Democrat nominee, you are running against the liberal mainstream media as well. But she's going to need to run for cover on that debate stage because there won't be anywhere for her or her weak failed and dangerously liberal policies to hide,” Sunshine added.

