Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: Democrats 'Gaslighting' Americans

The Democrats are trying to gaslight America, former President Donald Trump's deputy communications director told Newsmax.

In an appearance on "American Agenda" Friday, Caroline Sunshine gave her assessment of the Democratic National Convention, which wrapped up in Chicago on Thursday.

She said, "You look at the DNC this week. [Former] President [Donald] Trump's name was mentioned over 300 times at the DNC. You know how many times the word inflation was mentioned on one evening? Once, one time?

"This is a party that is trying to gaslight Americans just like they tried to do it for the last four years, telling them Joe Biden is fine. 'He's sharp as a tack. He's doing cartwheels.' Now the new gaslighting tactic is 'everything is fine. The economy is great. Life's never been better.' That is not reality."

In contrast, Sunshine said, Trump knows what Americans care most about.

"You just look at all those polls in battleground states, particularly when you get into the indexes of the issues most important to the American people — which conveniently were not discussed at all this week at the DNC — crime, the economy, inflation, immigration," she said. "President Trump is on the right side of every single one of those issues. It's why when you look into those polls, you see him beating Kamala Harris by pretty significant margins.

"Because they fail to offer their joyful, positive vision that they talk about. It's absolute BS, gaslighting."

