Trump: Biden Wants to Be 'President for Illegal Aliens'

Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump shredded President Joe Biden's mass amnesty plan announced earlier Tuesday, telling a rally in Racine, Wisconsin, that Biden "wants to be the president for illegal aliens."

"But I will be the president for law-abiding Americans. Every background and every walk of life; every race, religion, color, and creed; I'll be the president," Trump said to roars from the estimated 20,000 people.

Biden announced a plan Tuesday morning to allow illegal immigrants who have been in the country for 10 years and are married to a U.S. citizen a path to citizenship and protection from deportation in the three-year time period it takes to apply for a green card. The mass amnesty plan would forgive roughly 550,000 people in the United States illegally.

"Under this program, a deluge of illegals will be given immediate green cards and put on the fast track to rapid citizenship so they can vote," Trump told rally goers. "Crooked Joe is sending a message to the world that he rewards illegal entry."

"Our country is under invasion, and we should not be talking amnesty; we should be talking about stopping the invasion instead," Trump told the crowd. "We have to seal the border. We have to let people come into our country, but they have to come in legally. We have to send Joe Biden's illegal aliens back home where they belong. We have no choice."

Trump compared Biden's illegal amnesty plan to his action on college debt forgiveness; Trump said Biden is just trying punt the legality past November's election.

"Crooked Joe's action today is an illegal, unconstitutional amnesty without approval from Congress, no approval from the courts or the American people. But he never does that. He did that with the tuition, and that didn't work out too well. He got rebuked and then he did it again. It's going to get rebuked again, even more so," Trump said. "But he did that with tuition just to get the publicity for the election. He doesn't care about that. He just wants to see if he can get it by the election."

"The Biden betrayal is not going to stand when I'm reelected. Joe Biden's illegal amnesty plan will be ripped up and thrown out on the very first day that we're back in office," Trump said. "Because he's just using that group. But he's going to let everybody come in because, you know what they're trying to do? They're trying to sign these people up and register them. They're not citizens. They're not allowed to do it. It's illegal as hell."

Trump said it's transparent and cynical what the Biden administration is doing.

"Look, it's either they're stupid — they're not stupid — he is, but they're not stupid. ... So you say they're either stupid or they hate our country. Or the third thing is, they want to sign people up to vote. And that's what they're doing right now. They're signing people up to vote.

"The people don't even know where they are, and they're getting them cards to vote. They're trying to register them to vote. And we're in courts all over the place, and we're going to get it stopped, and we're not going to let what they did four years ago happen again."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com