Equis Poll: Latinos Trust Trump on Immigration

Latino voters in battleground states trust former President Donald Trump more than they trust President Joe Biden when it comes to immigration, according to a new poll.

An Equis survey conducted among 1,592 registered Latino voters in seven swing states resulted in 41% saying they trust Trump on immigration compared to 38% for Biden.

Biden's biggest problem among Latinos concerning immigration is that he and Democrats "make promises about immigration reform during the campaign but fail to deliver once they have won," Equis said in results released Tuesday.

A total of 72% of battleground Latino respondents said broken promises were very or somewhat a reason for their lack of trust with Biden and Democrats.

With an estimated 36.2 million U.S. Latinos eligible to vote in this year's election, the group’s support is significant.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is expected to oppose Biden in the race for the White House.

The Equis poll indicates that Latino voters, once reliably Democrat, are increasingly identifying as independent, with working-class voters leaning more Republican, Axios reported.

Earlier this month, Trump announced a coalition of "Latino Americans for Trump," touting members who are elected officials as well as "leaders in all fields."

In a post on his "Make American Great Again" website, Trump touted a record low unemployment rate during his administration, contrasting it with a Biden administration in which "Latino Americans have been left behind, burdened with higher prices, soaring interest rates, and lower wages."

"In 2020, we got more votes from Hispanic Americans than any Republican in more than 50 years, and we won the Texas border counties that no Republican candidate had won in more than a century!" Trump said in a release about the coalition.

"In 2024, we’re going to win an even larger share of the Hispanic American vote, setting all-time records for Republicans up and down the ballot."

The Equis poll was taken before Biden's announcement that he plans to allow certain spouses of U.S. citizens without legal status to apply for permanent residency and eventually, citizenship. The move could affect upwards of half a million immigrants, according to senior administration officials.

Republicans have said Biden does not have the legal authority to enact such a plan.

According to the survey, 72% of Latinos who do not currently support Biden say they would be more likely to vote for him if he put such a program in place.

The Equis poll was conducted April 20-May 5 among 3,569 registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, California, Illinois, Maryland, and New York.

Results were broken into Hispanic and non-Hispanic in both battleground states and Democrat/Democrat-leaning states.