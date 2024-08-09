Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: Leaders 'Take Tough Questions'

Caroline Sunshine, deputy communications director for the Trump campaign, told Newsmax on Friday that "leaders show up" and "take tough questions" from the press; they don't hide behind the mainstream media, as she said Vice President Kamala Harris is doing now as she runs for president.

"As you mentioned, President [Donald] Trump yesterday, taking questions from the press. Strategy? It's just how he is," Sunshine said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "It's just who he is. He's a man who's not afraid to take questions, not afraid to sit down for tough interviews. You see this as a pattern with President Trump, right? President Trump, of course, over a month ago agreeing to that debate on CNN's network, not being afraid to go take tough questions there. We all saw how that worked out. You saw him last week at the National Association of Black Journalists taking tough questions there. Kamala Harris has been the coronated nominee for about 20 days now, and has just told her press corps, 'You know what? That's OK. I'll go ahead and maybe do an interview at the end of the month.' And they go with it!

"There is the problem in this country," she continued. "The responsibility, yes, is on Kamala Harris and the Democrat Party, but it is also on the liberal mainstream media, the same liberal mainstream media for the last four years that told the American people Joe Biden is fine, he's sharp as a tack, he's doing cartwheels, don't believe your lying eyes, are the same liberal mainstream media right now, telling Kamala Harris, 'You know what? That's fine. Maybe we'll be there on Tuesday. It's okay. Just come when you're ready.' That's not how this works. We're running for president. The contrast couldn't be clearer between Kamala Harris and President Trump in terms of policy, but also in terms of leadership. Leaders show up. They take tough questions. They don't play a tough girl prosecutor on stage and then hide behind the liberal mainstream media. Kamala Harris is going to have to face the American people and their questions, one way or another. But, in the meantime, President Trump will continue to take every reporter's questions anytime, anyplace, anywhere."

Facing a barrage of criticism from Trump's campaign about her refusal to speak to the press, Harris took questions from reporters on Thursday in Michigan outside Air Force Two before flying to Arizona. It was the first time she had talked to the media since President Joe Biden ended his bid for reelection and endorsed her campaign nearly three weeks ago.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com