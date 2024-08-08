Following Criticism, Harris Talks to Media in Michigan

Facing criticism from former President Donald Trump's campaign that she refuses to meet with reporters, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat nominee for president, took questions from reporters Thursday in Michigan outside Air Force Two before flying to Arizona.

It was the first time Harris had talked to the press since President Joe Biden dropped out and she announced her presidential bid, nearly three weeks ago.

"I've talked to my team. I want us to get an interview scheduled before the end of the month," Harris said.

Harris, who had said she would be at the ABC debate on Sept. 10 and hoped Trump would be there, said Thursday that she was open to additional debates. She also defended her vice presidential pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, from charges he retired from the National Guard right before his unit was deployed to Iraq.

"Listen, I praise anyone who has presented themselves to serve our country. And I think that we all should," Harris said.

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Trump's running mate, has taken to social media using the hashtag #wheresKamala to highlight her lack of press interviews.

"President Trump is taking questions from reporters as Kamala Harris hides behind a teleprompter," Vance posted on X. "It's been 18 days since she answered real questions from the media. #wheresKamala."