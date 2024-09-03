Caroline Glick to Newsmax: 'Significant Number' of Jews Will Vote Republican

The growth of antisemitic violence in the United States will lead a "significant number" of Jews to vote for Republicans in the upcoming election, Caroline Glick, a former policy adviser for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and currently a senior editor for the Jewish News Syndicate, said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"I think that you're seeing that already in polls that have come out two or three times over the past several months of Jews in New York, which is the largest Jewish population," Glick said on "Newsline."

"You find for the first time that President Trump is getting over 50% of the Jewish vote, which is an earthquake. Those numbers are largely reflected in larger samples that are not specifically about the politics of American Jews."

Meanwhile, according to an American Jewish Committee poll in June, 57% of American Jews feel more committed to Israel after the Hamas attacks last Oct. 7 than before, Glick said.

"You can say that 30% of American Jews who tend conservative or moderate conservative are therefore more likely to vote Republican, but it's also 27% of the Jews who vote Democrat," she said. "American Jews are starting to look and see how much of our vote has to be determined by our fear of antisemitism."

That fear has become a more important issue now than it has been since the 1930s and 1940s, "so this is a huge deal," Glick said.

"You find that over 54%, according to a Zionist Organization of America poll, of Jewish students are afraid to admit that they're Jewish or wear anything that would make them visible," she said.

Glick also commented on reports of tensions already starting at Columbia University, and said that as an alumnus, she is "completely appalled and disgusted with my alma mater."

"I heard that Jewish students were accosted when they were trying to move into their dorms," she said. "It's not going well and the year hasn't even started."

Glick said to turn matters around, the government must withdraw federal funding from Columbia, and the Department of Education and Justice Department must take action to enforce the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students.

This would mean expelling students who are involved in acts of hate and deporting any from foreign countries, Glick said.

However, it's "really not all foreign students" involved, she said.

"A lot of it is homegrown Americans who have been indoctrinated to hate Jews from K through 12 in the public schools in the United States," said Glick.

In addition, Jewish parents may need to reject sending their college students to Columbia "because it is not worthy of them," she said.

"It's not worthy of anybody who not only opposes antisemitism but opposes anti-Americanism, because what we found in campus after campus is that the anti-Jewish violence that you're seeing is going along with radical professors and doctors getting their students to believe that the United States is evil," Glick added.

Glick also discussed the ongoing hostage situation in Hamas, including the protests against Netanyahu, and said that the Jewish News Syndicate did a poll before and after Netanyahu's Monday press conference, finding that nearly 80% of Israelis do not trust Hamas to keep their side of a deal.

"Over two-thirds of Israelis agree that we're in a war for our survival and that we have to do certain things to ensure, first and foremost, we have to win," Glick said.

