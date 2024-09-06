WATCH TV LIVE

Caroline Glick to Newsmax: 'You Can't Negotiate With Murderers'

Friday, 06 September 2024 01:59 PM EDT

Caroline Glick, former senior policy adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden "needs to realize you can't negotiate" with Hamas and stop trying to negotiate a cease-fire.

Axios reported this week that the Biden administration is considering laying out its final proposal for a cease-fire to the leaders of Israel and Hamas within the next few days. 

Glick said on "National Report" that the Biden administration needs to abandon attempts to broker a deal between Israel and Hamas and any hope of an agreement that includes a two-state solution, saying that violence "will continue to happen" if Palestinians have "control over territory."

Glick added that Americans "with Hamas flags in the streets of New York City … should be arrested for providing material support for a terrorist organization."

"The Biden administration has to realize you can't negotiate with murderers, you can only defeat them," Glick said. "They should be making it clear, and they should make it American policy, to side with Israel and enable us, allow us, permit us, which is something they haven't done this entire time, to simply end this war in victory by destroying Hamas," which she said is "the only way we're going to get the hostages home."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.




Friday, 06 September 2024 01:59 PM
