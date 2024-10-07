Caroline Glick to Newsmax: Harris 'Heavily Coached' on Netanyahu Response

Caroline Glick, a former adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Newsmax on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris should have called Netanyahu an ally and criticized her as being "heavily coached" during a recent interview.

Harris declined to give a direct answer when asked during an interview with "60 Minutes" on CBS News if Netanyahu is "a real close ally," saying, "I think, with all due respect, the better question is: Do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people? And the answer to that question is yes."

Glick said on "Newsline," that Harris "was heavily coached on that" answer, adding that "whoever coached her should be fired because he apparently is unaware of the fact that when democracies are allies, that whomever the people choose is the representative of the people."

She added, "If you have an ally that is a democracy … then their leader is your ally because he represents the people that you say that you're allied with."

Glick said that Harris "talked about Israel as if it's an autocracy, but Prime Minister Netanyahu represents the people of Israel because we elected him."

She went on to say that Netanyahu is "more popular than he's been at any time during his long career at the helm of Israeli politics," according to recent polls.

Glick said Harris "is pretending that he doesn't represent the Israeli people who are the ally of the United States."

