WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: caroline glick | kamala harris | coached | benjamin netanyahu | allies | israel | u.s.

Caroline Glick to Newsmax: Harris 'Heavily Coached' on Netanyahu Response

By    |   Monday, 07 October 2024 07:19 PM EDT

Caroline Glick, a former adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Newsmax on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris should have called Netanyahu an ally and criticized her as being "heavily coached" during a recent interview.

Harris declined to give a direct answer when asked during an interview with "60 Minutes" on CBS News if Netanyahu is "a real close ally," saying, "I think, with all due respect, the better question is: Do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people? And the answer to that question is yes."

Glick said on "Newsline," that Harris "was heavily coached on that" answer, adding that "whoever coached her should be fired because he apparently is unaware of the fact that when democracies are allies, that whomever the people choose is the representative of the people."

She added, "If you have an ally that is a democracy … then their leader is your ally because he represents the people that you say that you're allied with."

Glick said that Harris "talked about Israel as if it's an autocracy, but Prime Minister Netanyahu represents the people of Israel because we elected him."

She went on to say that Netanyahu is "more popular than he's been at any time during his long career at the helm of Israeli politics," according to recent polls.

Glick said Harris "is pretending that he doesn't represent the Israeli people who are the ally of the United States."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Caroline Glick, a former adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Newsmax on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris should have called Netanyahu an ally and criticized her as being "heavily coached" during a recent interview.
caroline glick, kamala harris, coached, benjamin netanyahu, allies, israel, u.s.
294
2024-19-07
Monday, 07 October 2024 07:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved