Former Israel Adviser to Newsmax: WH Playing 'Both Sides' in War

The White House is playing "both sides against the middle" by criticizing the International Criminal Court's seeking war crime charges against Israel — but failing to defend Israel's fight against Hamas terrorists, Israel's former assistant foreign policy adviser Caroline Glick told Newsmax on Friday.

Glick, now senior editor at the Jewish News Syndicate, said "there's no moral equivalence" between Israel — a "liberal democracy fighting for its very survival" — and Hamas, a "genocidal terrorist group fighting for the annihilation of the Jewish state and the Jewish people."

"It's also that Israel is completely innocent of all of the charges that the ICC prosecutor has leveled against it," Glick said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We have not deliberately starved anyone. We have not deliberately targeted civilians, and the fact that the Biden administration just limits its remarks, its criticism of the ICC, saying that there's no moral equivalence between Israel and Hamas is problematic in that way, because that's true, but that's not all.

"By parroting Hamas' claims … against Israel, the ICC prosecutor is facilitating the achievement of Hamas' goal of genocide, so he's actually providing material support for genocide, which is in and of itself a war crime … which is pretty ironic," Glick continued.

"It would be great if the Biden administration would acknowledge that in its criticism of the ICC, because it's very important."

According to Glick, Israel is the victim of "attempted genocide and of a consistent effort to annihilate us through genocide, not only by Hamas, which is Iran's Palestinian proxy, but by Iran itself, and by all of its proxies."

"We're fighting a seven-front war and the goal of every single one of the enemies on all seven fronts is to annihilate the Jewish state and the Jewish people," Glick said. "And yet we're the ones that are being accused of genocide for defending ourselves against this."

She also lamented, "What we're seeing here is that the more Jews that you slaughter, the more rewarded that you will be in certain quarters, and it's very, very appalling."

"Hamas fighters thought that they were going to awaken the Islamic world and that everybody was going to follow them after Oct. 7 in a ground invasion of Israel, whether from Egypt or Jordan or anywhere else," she said. "And what they got was a participation by Iran and its other proxies. But the Arab world hasn't joined the fight."

