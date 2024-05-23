WATCH TV LIVE

Malcolm Hoenlein to Newsmax: 'Legitimizing Terrorism' to Equate Hamas and Israel

Thursday, 23 May 2024 04:06 PM EDT

Malcolm Hoenlein told Newsmax on Thursday that the International Criminal Court issuing an arrest warrant for Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "legitimizing terror."

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday on charges of war crimes due to its response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants. The ICC also issued arrest warrants for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, its military leader Muhammad Deif, and its Qatar-based political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Hoenlein, who serves as the executive vice chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, said he appreciated the efforts of some representatives of the U.S. Congress who sought to sanction members of the ICC for their actions.

"To equate them [Netanyahu and Gallant] with Sinwar and the other leaders of Hamas who carried out these barbaric attacks, we are legitimizing terrorism with this," Hoenlein said on "American Agenda." "We are saying that the firefighter is equated with the arsonist. It's outrageous, and it will have long-term implications."

Thursday, 23 May 2024 04:06 PM
