Rep. Giménez to Newsmax: Dems Looking Beyond Biden, Harris

By    |   Friday, 12 July 2024 09:21 PM EDT

The Democratic Party is in a precarious state as it considers ousting President Joe Biden as the presumptive nominee through the 25th Amendment while simultaneously looking past Vice President Kamala Harris for someone who polls better with voters, Rep. Carlos Giménez, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday.

The immediate decision to remove Biden from office via the 25th Amendment rests "with the Cabinet, and I'm not sure that the Cabinet has the intestinal fortitude to do that," Giménez told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"I'm not sure how it's really going to play out," the congressman added. "Look, if they do it right now, then Kamala Harris becomes the president of the United States, and then she will be the presumptive nominee of the Democrat Party.

"I mean, how are you not going to nominate her once she's the president of the United States, right? And I don't think that the Democrat Party wants to nominate Kamala Harris. I think they want to go in another direction."

He continued: "I think they're working right now to figure out what it is they're going to do, who it is they're going to bring up, who they feel is the person that can actually defeat Donald Trump, which is really interesting because they claim to be the party of democracy. They're going to try to save democracy and yet the man you're just, you know, who's at this rally in Michigan, he's the nominee of the Democrat Party through the democratic process."

"And they're just going to say, No, you're not the guy; we're going to sweep you aside because we don't think you can win. We're going to put whoever we want as our nominee. It doesn't sound too democratic to me."

One of the possible avenues for nominating a new candidate at the Democratic National Convention could take place under what is being called a "blitz primary."

Georgetown University professor Rosa Brooks has been clamoring on X for members of the DNC to take her up on this novel election process, which would effectively skirt input from voters. The blitz primary would ostensibly resemble something of a pageantry-style event where celebrities, the likes of which would include "Oprah, Tom Hanks," and "Taylor Swift" interviewing a prescribed list of candidates.

The Democratic Party is in a precarious state as it considers ousting President Joe Biden as the presumptive nominee through the 25th Amendment while looking past Vice President Kamala Harris for someone who polls better with voters, Rep. Carlos Giménez said.
Friday, 12 July 2024 09:21 PM
