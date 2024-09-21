Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Speaks in Contrast to Harris' 'Banal Generalities'

Hailing Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's Wilmington, North Carolina, rally pronouncements, presidential campaign adviser Dick Morris marveled at how they stand in contrast to Vice President Kamala Harris' agenda.

"I think it's fascinating that he's able to do that at this stage of the campaign when Harris is just giving broad, vague, banal generalities," Morris told host John Burnett on Newsmax's post-rally coverage Saturday.

Morris was speaking after Trump gave specific policy proposals during his rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"I thought it was terrific, and I think there were some very important elements that he talked a lot about," Morris said. "He talked a lot about the joint agenda that he has with Robert F. Kennedy, talking about excessive use of fertilizer, excessive use of antibiotics in animals, and all kinds of issues."

This week a Biden administration report was released noting the U.S. under the 10 years of Obamacare was rated the worst health system among the world's most wealthy nations.

"Basically the issue of how come with all this money we're spending on healthcare, we do not have a higher life expectancy?" Morris asked. "And he talked about chronic conditions and the need to address those, be it sickle cell anemia or some of the other conditions that are very large now. And I thought that was very significant."

Trump's economic platform is also specifically and provably geared to helping America's working class, despite Harris' narrative claiming Trump tax-cut plans are only going to help the rich.

"I also thought that his basic approach, talking about taxes, I thought was terrific," Morris continued. "When he speaks about a cutting, eliminating the tax on tips — that can't be a rich person's tax, the tax cut. The only tips rich people get are about horse racing and about stocks.

"But it's a working-class tax cut.

"And then the not taxing overtime: We all end up working overtime, but the only ones who paid for it are wage earners. And to tax that and to take some of that money is outrageous.

"And then he proposed that Social Security benefits not be taxed, because the money for that has already been paid over the years when we all pay our Social Security taxes.

"And then today and yesterday, he proposed a national cap on interest rates, which is very important, right, in terms of credit cards. Many people now are paying 25-30% interest and they'll never catch up. And you can't expunge those in bankruptcy."

Trump truly is addressing the needs for America's low and middle classes, despite Harris' "banal" protestations, Morris concluded.

"So this is a working-class agenda that really deals with the needs of the average working person: For tips, for overtime, for Social Security benefits, and to avoid paying outrageous taxes on everything," he said.

"And he really articulated that in a wonderful way."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com