Economist Stephen Moore to Newsmax: Trump Tariffs Should Be 'Uniform'

Economist Stephen Moore, President Donald Trump's former senior adviser, told Newsmax on Monday that the president's tariff policy should "apply to everybody."

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Moore discussed Trump's tariff policy with co-host Marc Lotter, who suggested that Trump's 90-day pause and exemptions for certain items were smart moves that could help the U.S. gain leverage.

Trump aides on Sunday stressed that the tariff exclusions placed on chips that power smartphones, computers, and other electronics are temporary and could be subject to their own set of duties in the future.

"The problem is you don't want to see special interest groups," Moore told Lotter. "If you're going to have a tariff policy, it should apply to everybody. I don't like the idea of, well, one group doesn't have the tariff, another does.

"It would be much better, in my opinion, to just have kind of a uniform. If we're going to have a tariff, let's just make it uniform. Everybody pays it on the imports that they bring in."

Moore, who authored "Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy," also emphasized that Trump was focused on expanding production in the U.S. — something "the mainstream media hasn't really been reporting on," he said.

"There will probably be higher tariffs on imported goods regardless of how this turns out," Moore said. "But Trump is also talking about cutting the rate of tax on anything that's made in America to 15%, which would be huge."

"In other words, we would be shifting production away from the rest of the world to the United States, you know, to create American jobs. I think that's … an overlooked idea and something that would create a lot of high paying jobs for Americans."

Lotter pointed out to the economist that last week's decline in inflation is coinciding with oil prices dropping and a low 10-year Treasury yield.

"It didn't take Trump long, did it? He's only been in office for three months, and he's already brought … the inflation rate down," Moore said. "I think it's now running … right at about 2%, which is the Fed's target."

"I want to remind people that when Joe Biden was president, his first two years in office, the inflation rate went up to above 9%. So this is promises made, promises kept. Thank you, Mr. President."

