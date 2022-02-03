Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Mayorkas Must Go

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "needs to go immediately" because of his handling of the "crisis" at the border.

Cammack made her comments on “National Report.”

She maintained Mayorkas “has failed miserably every step of the way."

"Secretary Mayorkas has no interest in enforcing the law on the books," she said. "He has no interest in giving support to [border patrol] agents. He's become a mouthpiece for this administration."

She pointed to Mayorkas' handling of border issues.

"Yes, we have a crisis at the border" she said. "We are seeing the number of apprehensions going up steadily every single month. The number of 'gotaways' that are going up steadily. And, of course, the number of drugs pouring across our border ... and this has led to every town in America being a border town.

"The No. 1 cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45 is fentanyl. Not COVID. Not climate change.

“Every single family in America knowns someone or has been directly impacted by the vice grip that the narcotics in our communities are having on us. And it's a direct tie on what's happening at the border.

"We know that these drugs are pouring into our communities. We know that this is a crisis. And, yet, you have a man in the White House who doesn't care, pretends not to notice, and then his chief border czar is completely MIA [missing in action]."

She added, in response to a report that 2 million migrants had been apprehended at the southern border in 2021, "This administration has no interest in border security and by extension, national security — which is their No. 1 duty."

But she predicted change is coming if Republicans regain control of Congress in the midterms.

"I think you’re going to see, in the 118th Congress, an entirely new attitude in terms of holding this administration accountable," she said. "And I don't know about you, but I am definitely looking forward to starting with Secretary Mayorkas. He is somebody who needs to go immediately."

