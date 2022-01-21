Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: 'Swamp Creature' Biden Playing 'Amateur Hour' With Ukraine

President Joe Biden has been a "swamp creature" in his 40 years as a career politician, but he's treating the threat posed to Ukraine by Russia "like amateur hour," and that means Congress must step into more of a leadership role, Rep. Kat Cammack said on Newsmax on Friday.

"Now more than ever, words matter, and we have seen repeatedly the stumbles and fumbles from the Biden administration," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," commenting on Biden's suggestion during his press conference earlier this week that there could be a lower cost for a "minor incursion" of Ukraine.

The comment was later clarified, but Cammack said the gaffe caused "more unnecessary pressure" because it put lives at risk.

"He's playing a game of checkers while Putin is playing chess," she continued. "Congress needs to step into a leadership role where we can have thoughtful, reliable, insistent leadership from the United States because clearly, this administration isn't cutting it."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting today with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Cammack said that she hopes that goes well, but she's not sure if Biden had the "fortitude" to follow through on his threat to take action if there is an invasion.

"I think it's unlikely because what is happening here is we're seeing the stage set for not just the Russia and Ukraine situation, but we're also seeing the world watching what happens here," said Cammack. "China will be watching very closely to the U.S. response. Is the United States prepared to go in and defend Taiwan should China take action against Taiwan? We've seen nothing but weak leadership."

She added that she feels Congress should send "cleaning buckets to the White House," as "all they seem to do is be on clean-up duty" for Biden.

"We need to be sending a very clear message that words have actions behind them," Cammack said. "We need NATO to be stepping up. There cannot be us leading the charge on this front without NATO partners and allies in the fold, and we have some serious decisions to make."

Meanwhile, Cammack said that with Biden heading into his second year as president, she doesn't want him to fail, as she doesn't "ever want us to reach a point in our nation where we want the man in the White House to fail more than our country succeed. I think as Americans, we need to be constantly pushing for our nation's success."

With that in mind, Cammack said she wants Biden to start the year with an apology and a recognition that Americans are hurting and that his domestic agenda is a disaster.

"What we have seen is crisis after crisis," said Cammack. "You can't walk down the street without hitting another crisis, be it inflation, Afghanistan, the southwest border, COVID — it's been a disaster from top to bottom."

Biden must also "get serious about policy" and not his political agenda, and that means doing what's best for the country and not just the Democratic Party, Cammack said.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here