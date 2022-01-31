Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Mayorkas Can Help the Border by Resigning

If Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is serious about making the United States' southern border more secure, he should resign, Rep. Andy Biggs said on Newsmax Monday.

"He should have been impeached, but he's not going to be; so he should resign," the Arizona Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"What this administration has done is open our border and made us less safe, brought in more drugs, more human trafficking, and more people of interest or terrorists in the country."

Biggs also noted that under Mayorkas, "we're releasing people all over the place. He has taken the policy that we have 1.2 million people that have removal orders, and he has said they are not a priority. We're not going to deport people who've already had due process. He should resign, and that's my reaction to Secretary Mayorkas."

Congressional Republicans, meanwhile, are trying to get information from Mayorkas concerning reports that immigrants are being transported around the United States, but "he won't come in," said Biggs. "We can't get information from Customs and Border Protection either … they won't give us that information, and we're members of Congress."

Democrats in Congress also "have no interest in finding out," so an "off-campus" border security hearing is being planned for Tuesday "just to see what witnesses can tell us about what's going on that we can't get out of the information," Biggs continued.

Mayorkas, meanwhile, came under fire after his trip to the border where he met with Border Patrol agents and acknowledged that the policies of the Biden administration are "not particularly popular" with them.

Biggs on Monday also discussed the tensions between Russia and Ukraine and said he doesn't think there will be a "major invasion" because President Vladimir Putin does not want the international reaction that would happen.

"I see that they're going to continue to use the one area of Ukraine that they have some great rebel sympathy there," said Biggs of Russia, adding that when there is a standdown, President Joe Biden won't deserve the credit, as his administration's policies "emboldened" Putin's actions.

"I think this is going to play out where they don't invade full-on," he said. "I think there might be a little incursion, which is not acceptable, but apparently is acceptable [according to Biden]."

