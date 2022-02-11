Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Biden WH 'Most Out of Touch in My Lifetime'

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax Friday that the administration of President Joe Biden is the "most out of touch" she has ever witnessed.

"This is the most out-of-touch administration I have seen in my lifetime," Cammack, 33, said during "American Agenda" Friday. "That is why I think Americans, regardless of party affiliation, are going to overwhelmingly send Republicans to support them, and represent them, in Washington because the Democrats forgot about everyday Americans a long time ago."

Cammack said Biden and the Democrats are not on the same page with most Americans regarding their priorities.

"I think Americans are concerned about the kitchen-table issues," she said. "The fact that inflation is now approaching 7.5%. Seniors are having to make the decision about do I buy gas or do I buy groceries at the end of the month.

"You've got working families that are still having to keep their kids at home because schools aren't open. These are real issues affecting everyday Americans and this administration continues to say that it's the 'Green New Deal' agenda, or defunding the police that are top priorities."

Cammack said that the administration "does not know what they are talking about" when they either release information, like the number of people encountered at the border now — including about 1,500 at the northern border — or being unable to tell reporters how many Americans may now be in Ukraine.

"This administration clearly does not know what they are doing. They do not know what they are talking about, and it is putting Americans at risk," she said.

"It is completely destabilizing global structures, and this is something that is really pointing to us taking over the House in November as a top priority, because if we can't get the leadership that we need out of the White House, we need to have a strong Congress to combat the sloppiness and carelessness coming out of the White House."

Cammack said the administration is still "peddling" the false idea that it conducted a successful withdrawal from Afghanistan in August while members of Congress are continuing to get Americans out of the war-torn nation.

"This notion that there was a successful withdrawal [from Afghanistan] that the administration keeps peddling. This narrative, it's completely false," she said. "My team, along with several other congressional members, we're still getting Americans out.

"It was just a month ago we got a family of four Americans from our district home, and you see today that there's now hostages that have been taken, and they're in custody, that are both Americans and British nationals. This is a debacle that they will be held to account for, mark my words."

