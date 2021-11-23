Newsmax's List of Biden's Biggest, Bestest Blunders

Normally observers comment of the wins and losses of a presidential administration after the president has left office. Not so with the 46th commander in chief.

Joe Biden’s incompetence makes him a special kind of president. His missteps and outright failures began from the moment he was sworn into office and they continue to this day. Accordingly, such lists may have to be compiled every year.

The following is Newsmax’s list of Biden’s greatest failures of his presidency — so far.

No. 1: Chaotic Afghanistan Withdrawal: Biden appeared to take his advice more from the Taliban than he did his own military. As a result he left some 400 U.S. citizens behind after pulling military forces out — something he promised just days before would never happen.

He also left military weapons, vehicles, aircraft, and equipment behind, which has now been taken over by terrorist organizations, primarily the Taliban, but also ISIS-K and al-Qaida.

As a presidential candidate told his supporters, “If you leave those billions of dollars of weapons behind, I promise, they’re gonna be used against your grandchildren and mine!”

That candidate was Joe Biden in 2007, only to do it himself 14 years later.

No. 2: Soaring energy prices: One of Biden’s first acts was to cease work on the Keystone XL pipeline and halt all natural gas and oil production on public lands, including Alaska’s energy-rich Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).

This reversed the Trump administration’s success at achieving energy independence for the first time in more than 70 years — a goal that every president since Nixon had promised, but was unable to attain.

Now that the country is importing more oil than it’s producing, America is at the mercy of other energy producers, and Biden has actually been forced to beg OPEC to step up production in the Middle East.

The problem with rising energy prices is that they negatively impact the price of all goods and services.

No. 3: Crippling inflation: Not only do soaring energy prices contribute to inflation, but so does profligate spending — especially if it’s financed by money-printing.

Yet the workforce isn’t fully engaged. In September nearly 11 million jobs remained unfilled despite nearly that same number claiming t0 be unemployed and receiving, in many cases, enhanced federal benefits.

And it’s expected to get worse in January if Biden’s vaccination mandates kick in.

On top of it all, the president just signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law and is pushing to pass another $1.75 trillion spending bill.

More dollars going out plus reduced revenue coming in equals yet more inflation.

No. 4: Mounting border crisis: Another one of Biden’s initial acts was to reverse all the border protection programs put in place by the Trump administration, including the “stay in Mexico” policy for immigrants seeking asylum, and construction on the border wall.

Biden administration officials, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, have publicly denied that there is a crisis at the southern border. However, Mayorkas was recorded privately admitting that the crisis was "unsustainable" and "we're going to lose" if "borders are the first line of defense.”

Meanwhile immigrants from virtually every other nation in the world continue to flood across the border and hundreds of millions of dollars in border wall, electronic tracking equipment and hundreds of miles of fiberoptic cable lay rusting out in the open.

No. 5: COVID response: When Biden assumed office, he was given three preventative vaccines and a host of effective therapeutics to combat the disease after a person contracts it.

But the president has been slow to accept the effectiveness of the therapeutics, and is mixed in his deployment of the vaccines. Biden’s been heavy-handed with U.S. citizens, prompting distrust in the wake of mandates and boosters down to even the age of five, without regard to medical circumstances or strongly-held religious or moral objections.

However, he’s maintained a “hands off” policy with the hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants and Afghan refugees — they’re offered the vaccine but aren’t required to take it.

The result was predictable: There are more deaths from COVID under Biden’s administration than there were under Trump’s.

No. 6: Military preparedness: The first responsibility of any government is to protect its citizens. Former President Trump recognized this basic fact when he campaigned in 2016, stating, “History shows that when America is not prepared is when the danger is greatest.”

Biden’s abrupt withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has not merely emboldened terrorist groups making their home there — it has also armed them with sophisticated weaponry.

Meanwhile, in the far East, China is using mock ups of U.S. aircraft carriers and support vessels — apparently for target practice — while the U.S. Navy launched the USNS Harvey Milk — named after a San Francisco gay rights activist.

Despite the mounting danger developing around the world, President Biden, as commander in chief, has repeatedly said that the “greatest threat” facing the United States today is climate change. Meanwhile Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, prattles on about the dangers of “white rage.”

No. 7: Tax policy: One of Trump’s first acts as president was to place more money in the pockets of Americans and businesses through massive tax cuts. He knew that more spendable income gives a shot into the arm of the economy, and eventually increases tax revenue.

But it’s a case of Trump giveth, Biden taketh away.

The Tax Foundation reported that the Build Back Better bill would raise the average top U.S. tax rate on personal income to 57.4% — the highest level in the developed world.

His spending proposal would also actually increase the tax liability of up to 30% of middle class American families, according to the Tax Policy Center

No. 8: Creation of police state: The Biden administration is making every effort to turn America into a nation of domestic spies.

For example:

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich reported that “The American Rescue Plan Act included a provision that forced enhanced reporting to the IRS for $600 in transactions in a year for goods and services paid through apps like Venmo and PayPal.”

He added that “Democrats floated the idea of forcing banks to report data on any bank accounts with transactions larger than $600.”

Biden’s ATF has amassed the records of more than 54 million U.S. gun owners in the last 10 months.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax that, according to an FBI whistleblower’s testimony, the FBI was actively “spying” on parents attending school board meetings.

In addition, imposition of travel restrictions and vaccine mandates without regard to medical history, natural immunity, or strongly-held religious objections are wholly un-American and have no place in a free society.

Those are just a few of the highlights. In addition, America has seen under this president a spike in crime, a crippling supply chain crisis, and approval of un-American concepts such as Critical Race Theory.

Biden has also appointed one of the most radical, scandal-ridden cabinets in American history. Because of all these factors, it’s no wonder that America’s closest allies no longer trust us, and our enemies don’t fear us.

