Cal Thomas to Newsmax: Biden a 'Disaster' in the White House

Author and syndicated columnist Cal Thomas, who has seen several presidents come and go during his more than 50 years as a journalist, told Newsmax Wednesday that he considers President Joe Biden a "disaster" and hopes Republicans will nominate someone who can defeat him if he runs for election.

"He doesn't know what he is doing," Thomas said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "If you looked at his statement yesterday after the meeting with Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy, it was an embarrassment."

He added that Biden "hasn't a clue on what is really in the budget," and that he lies about the speaker's debt ceiling plan, including that Republicans want to cut benefits to veterans and Social Security.

"It's the same old playbook we have heard from Democrats on the left for years," said Thomas, the author of the new book "Watchman in the Night: What I've Seen Over 50 Years Reporting on America."

But while Thomas hopes a Republican will defeat Biden, he said he has his questions over whether the president, who has declared his reelection campaign, will end up as a candidate, let alone a nominee.

"The Democrats, the polls have shown that they want somebody else," said Thomas, acknowledging that, "the Republicans say" they want someone other than former President Donald Trump as their nominee.

"We'll see," he said. "There's a lot of time between now and the next election."

Thomas said his book describes his 40 years as a syndicated columnist and more than 50 years as a journalist, beginning in 1984 in the middle of the Reagan administration.

"It traces the good, the bad, and the ugly that has happened in this country," he said. "I've done two columns a week, 104 a year. I've written over 4,000 of them, and I had to go back and reread all of them for this book again. It's not a collection, but it's a commentary on what I've seen of different presidents, Congress, world events, and the rest."

The book will serve as a history lesson for younger people, and "for older people like myself, it will be a reminder of what we've been going through and what we have missed as we approach a 31.5 trillion dollar debt, open borders and scandals in the highest echelons of government."

And looking forward, Thomas called on Americans to get their young people "out of the government schools and the indoctrination centers of our universities," warning that if that doesn't happen, "we're going to have a new generation of wokes, people who think government is the first resource, not a last resort … why are we sending our children and grandchildren into these re-education camps where they are told about drag queen story time, critical race theory and America is a bad country? That doesn't make sense."

