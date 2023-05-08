ABC Poll: Americans Doubt Biden's Mental, Physical Health

A joint poll by the Washington Post and ABC shows that many Americans have doubts about President Joe Biden's mental sharpness.

Biden, who is 80 years old, fared significantly worse in the poll than former President Donald Trump.

The poll asked several questions about both presidential candidates. One three-part question asked which of the two is honest and trustworthy, has the mental sharpness to serve as president effectively, and in good enough physical condition to serve as president.

While Biden was the winner in the honest and trustworthy response with 41% rating him as honest compared to 33% for Trump, the former president was the clear favorite in mental sharpness (54% compared to Biden's 32%) and physical condition (64% compared to Biden's 33%).

The poll also asked respondents to judge whether either was too old for another term as president. Again, Trump fared better than Biden. While 26% said that only Biden was too old for another term, only 1% percent said Trump was too old. Another 28% said neither candidate was too old. However, 46% of respondents said that both were too old for another term.

The New York Times recently dedicated an article to the health issues that could affect Biden if he wins another term. While the issues raised in the article would relate to any person over the age of 80, the New York Times has dedicated several articles to President Biden's health and mental status in the last two years.

Biden's staff allege that many of his gaffes and slip ups stem from a known stuttering problem, for which he received treatment as a child. They point to the memo by White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor, who wrote in February that Biden is a "healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency."

Critics point to the lack of questions in many press briefings, the use of "cheat sheets" when taking questions or attending meetings, and other slips ups such as calling Vice President Kamala Harris "President Harris," and saying his wife was vice president during the Obama administration.

