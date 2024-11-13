WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cabinet | transition | administration | leaders | greg murphy | donald trump

Rep. Greg Murphy to Newsmax: Trump Chose Leaders Who Can Build a Good Team

By    |   Wednesday, 13 November 2024 12:28 PM EST

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., praised President-elect Donald Trump's initial picks to staff his new administration, telling Newsmax on Wednesday that he has chosen leaders who know how to put together a good team.

Murphy told "Wake Up America" that he thinks "the common thread" among Trump's choices to fill positions in his administration "has been not so much subject matter experts, because when you are a leader you don't need to be a subject matter expert, you need to be someone who can put together a good team," and Trump's picks have been just such people so far.

Murphy added that it is vital for the administration to reverse "some of the absolute nonsense" that has gone on for the last four years, such as wokeness in the military and the education system.

The congressman, however, did say that choosing those who have proven themselves as worthy while serving in the House is "a kind of bittersweet type of thing" because "it does place us at risk in some regards" about holding on to the majority.

Murphy added, "Hopefully, we will have enough buffer to weather the storm, which depends on how some of our instigator folks will act this session."

He vowed that "we'll figure it out from the House perspective" because "the president's job is to run the country with the best people available."

Murphy, who is going to be the senior chair of the GOP Doctors Caucus next session, said he would also like to be part of rebuilding the public's trust in American medicine after "this past administration destroyed that ... with all the vaccines and so many masking requirements."

The congressman said, "We have to get back on track where Americans trust medicine again" and that he would be pleased to work together with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in whatever health role the former presidential candidate may be given in the administration.

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 12:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

