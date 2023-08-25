Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Left's 'Gleefulness Is Disgusting'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday evening that he's disgusted by the "gleefulness" over the arrest and mug shot of former President Donald Trump, but he issued a warning to the left and to mainstream media: Their schadenfreude will "backfire in a major way."

Appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Donalds said, "The American people understand what fairness looks like," and the events over the past 24 hours add up to "gross unfairness."

Democrats and the media spent Friday reveling in the mug shot taken of Trump when he surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Thursday night, the start of the legal process to answer his fourth indictment from federal and state prosecutors this year.

"I think their gleefulness is disgusting," Donalds told Schmitt. "This is something where the press has been looking for this, begging for this, for it seems like six years now — even going back to the Russia collusion saga, which we all know is fraudulent, brought to us by Hillary Clinton and the Democrats. And so this is what they've been wanting.

"But I got a news flash for them: This thing is going to backfire in a major way. Because at the end of the day, the American people, they understand what fairness looks like. And they understand what gross unfairness looks like. And what you're seeing right now is the weaponization of our agencies, not [only] against Donald Trump, but also against so many other Americans in our country. And their highlight of this is going to be the thing that's going to backfire on them."

Schmitt asked Donalds if he fears that mainstream media still has enough sway with Americans to deliver President Joe Biden a second term.

"No, I don't think so. I think the media has lost all credibility, and they should; they've been losing this credibility for a long time," Donalds said. "COVID, I think, was the nail in the coffin for them. And now they're only going to make matters worse."

Besides, Donalds said, the only thing Biden has been good at is corruption and advancing a radical left agenda.

"Look, it's not just about the fact that Joe Biden is corrupt — and crooked Joe is corrupt — but he's also inept. He's been a disastrous president," Donalds said. "He's been a failure except for one thing, and that is moving the agenda of the radical left, Bernie Sanders' agenda.

"That's the only thing he's been good at. Everything else has been a disaster for our country.

"Couple that with the fact that you do have Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice obstructing justice. That is exactly what they've been doing by shielding Hunter Biden and Joe Biden from any investigations whatsoever and, at the same time, turning all the power and the resources of the federal government pointed at Donald Trump and pointed at other people in the Trump orbit.

"This has been a consistent effort from the radicals in our government. And this is about the American people doing their job, changing this government so we can get a country of, by, and for the people back that actually follows the rule of law."

