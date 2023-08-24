×
Tags: donald trump | indictment | backlash | georgia | 2020 election | booking | justice department

Trump to Newsmax: Backlash Over Georgia Indictment Pervasive

By    |   Thursday, 24 August 2023 11:08 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Thursday night that the backlash over his latest indictment in Georgia even has Democrats saying, "Don't do it."

Trump made the comments on "Greg Kelly Reports" hours after being booked on charges of trying to subvert the 2020 election results in the state of Georgia.

"This is a cheating that's going to be election interference, and I think what's happening is there's really been a backlash against it. I've seen tremendous backlash," Trump told Kelly. "Not only on your show, and you've been so incredible, but on so many shows that you wouldn't even think about it, and articles, where even Democrats say, 'Don't do it. Don't do it, please. You're making a terrible mistake.'"

Trump called into Kelly's show after landing in New Jersey. The entirety of his booking process took roughly 20 minutes.

"I went through an experience today that I never thought I'd have to but then I've gone through the same experience three other times," Trump told Kelly. "In my whole life, I didn't know anything about indictment, and now I've been indicted like four times. And all by the radical left, and it's in coordination, absolutely in coordination with the Justice Department."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson

