Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Mustn't Let Dems Weaponize Institutions

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he has a message for American voters of all political stripes: We can no longer afford to allow Democratic politicians to turn our government institutions into weapons of political power.

Donalds, appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," was referring to criminal indictments against former President Donald Trump delivered by Democratic District Attorneys Alvin Bragg of New York and Fani Willis of Georgia and by Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith. Trump has denied wrongdoing in every case and claims the indictments are efforts to prevent him from returning to the White House.

"The indictments are nothing but election interference from the radical left," said Donalds, who supports Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. "This has been their mission all along. But I want to speak directly to the American people, whether they are Republican and Democrat or an independent. We cannot have the Democrats turn our institutions into political weapons.

"If they'll do it to the former president, they will do it to any other American. And our country is based on freedom and liberty and free thought and free speech.

"Just because you don't like how he took the last election, that is no reason to file criminal charges. That is a disgusting abuse of power from the executive branch of our federal government, and we have to have real changes."

Donalds said the indictments are waking up voters to the reality of what they will face should Biden and Democrats remain in power in 2024.

"I think these indictments are going to show people all across the country that if you reelect Joe Biden and the Democrats, all you're going to do is continue to allow this weaponization to exist," he said. "We've got to reverse course, and I think Donald Trump is the person to do that."

