Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: SCOTUS Ruling on Trump 'Monumental'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that he applauds the Supreme Court's ruling Monday to uphold former President Doanld Trump's eligibility on state presidential primary ballots, saying it sends a message to "radical" Democrats "using the legal system for political ends."

"This is a monumental decision," Donalds told "American Agenda." "The right decision by the Supreme Court. The tragic thing is that it didn't need to even be this way."

In its unanimous decision, the Supreme Court struck down the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling that Trump was ineligible for the state's primary ballot because of his alleged involvement with the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

The Colorado court used Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment, which disqualifies from office those who engage in insurrection against the Constitution after taking an oath to support it. Trump has never been charged with insurrection and denies any responsibility for the events of Jan. 6.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that, "States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency."

"What we're dealing with is elements in the Democrat Party who are very, very radical," Donalds said. "They don't have the country's best interest at heart. And the wonderful thing is that the Supreme Court [decision] was unanimous. You did not have an ideological split on the court. You had a unanimous ruling from the court that the states cannot decide to go against the Constitution when it comes to eligibility for the highest office in the land.

"This is a wonderful decision for America, a landmark decision for America and, hopefully, it's a signal to those radical elements in the Democrat Party who are using the legal system for political ends. They should stop right now. The country does not deserve that. Let the people decide who's going to be the 47th president of the United States."

