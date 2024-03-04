Trump on High Court Ruling: 'Big Win for America!'

Former President Donald Trump crowed over the unanimous Supreme Court decision Monday that restored him to the Colorado ballot after justices rejected the 14th Amendment eligibility challenge the state had used to disqualify him from the 2024 presidential election.

"BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social shortly after the 9-0 ruling was announced.

The decision was a victory for Trump after the Colorado Supreme Court's 4-3 ruling in December that booted the former president from the state's primary ballot.

With Super Tuesday — when more than a dozen states are set to hold primary elections — one day away, the Supreme Court decision couldn't have come at a better time for Trump, the likely GOP presidential nominee, given that it overturns Colorado's ruling and halts similar ones from other states.

The voters who sued to remove Trump from the Colorado ballot claimed his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, during the breach of the Capitol building violated the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment.

Trump also was removed from the ballot in Maine after Secretary of State Shenna Bellows claimed she was required by state law to act on lawsuits about ballot eligibility. A judge in Illinois removed Trump from that state's ballot late last month.

Trump looks likely to cruise to victory in most, if not all, Super Tuesday primary elections as he seeks to defeat former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, his lone challenger, and blaze a path to the Republican presidential nomination.