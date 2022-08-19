Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Democrats Won't 'Lift a Finger' to Secure Border

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that congressional Democrats don't ''bat an eye, they do not lift a finger and they do not care'' about fentanyl pouring across the southern border and killing Americans.

''Fentanyl trafficking is up more than 1,000% since Joe Biden took office, and like I said before, you have Senate Democrats who will not say a word, they will not lift a finger, even though in every one of their states, fentanyl is the number one cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45,'' he said on ''The Record With Greta Van Susteren.''

''I'm going to tell you right now, I've not heard my House Democratic colleagues, I've not heard Senate Democrat colleagues say one word about fentanyl destroying their cities,'' Donalds continued. ''They don't talk about it because they're committed to an open borders agenda.''

The New York Post reports that thousands of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills that resemble candy were confiscated this week across the country. Authorities warned that the drugs could be part of a marketing scheme targeting children.

More than 15,000 of these pills were found strapped to someone's leg at the Nogales Port of Entry in Arizona on Wednesday, Customs and Border Protection said.

Responding to that report, Donalds called the situation a tragedy.

''It is destructive, but it goes to show you, number one, what the drug cartels will do to earn money in the United States by trafficking their narcotics in our streets, in our communities and in our cities,'' he said. ''The second thing it shows is the terrible border policy of Joe Biden and Senate Democrats who refuse to lift a finger to secure our nation.''

''It's outrageous, but you have Democrat members of Congress and Joe Biden who are silent because they would prefer to have open borders, and the byproduct of open borders is fentanyl running roughshod all across America,'' he added.

Donalds said the fentanyl is being manufactured in China and pressed into pill form in Mexico before being trafficked into the U.S.

While the congressman said he doesn't know why the southern border is not a priority for his Democratic colleagues and the president, he did say that ''from a political perspective, we have one party in America who doesn't bat an eye, they do not lift a finger and they do not care.''

''Because if they cared, trust me, they would be talking about it ad nauseam,'' he said. ''Let me put it this way: If Republican policy was essentially subsidizing the drug cartels in Mexico to move fentanyl into the United States, you better believe … [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi will be talking about it, [and] MSNBC will be talking about it.''

Donalds is seeking another term representing Florida's 19th Congressional District. He faces Jim Huff in the state's GOP primary next Tuesday.

