Rep. Arrington to Newsmax: Biden Ceding Southern Border to 'Narco-Terrorist Cartels'

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, found this week's images of Border Patrol agents allegedly opening a previously locked gate to illegal migrants disturbing.

"How ironic that President Biden is building a $500,000 border wall around his beach home [in Delaware], and I'm sure they won't forget to lock the gates at night," Arrington told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "America Agenda" with host Bob Sellers.

At the United States-Mexico border, the Biden administration has been "willfully disregarding the law and intentionally not securing the gates of our country, and the communities along the border in states like Texas," said Arrington. This president is "willfully creating the chaos that we're suffering through."

The overflow of illegal crossings has put a strain on Texas' law-enforcement resources, Arrington admits. However, that pales in comparison to the nonstop dangers of halting lethal drugs, such as fentanyl, from pouring into the country, or combating human-trafficking efforts in the dark of night, he said.

"[President Biden] has ceded our border to these paramilitary narco-terrorist cartels," said Arrington, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee who's also up for reelection in November.

"The last Democrat [lawmaker] that made some criticisms of the current administration's border policies got an FBI raid on his home. His name is [Rep.] Henry Cuellar," said Arrington, while referring to his congressional colleague from Texas who oversees the state's 28th Congressional District.

"So, I don't know if you'll hear much from our Democrat colleagues ... In private, they understand [Biden's lax border policy] is unsustainable," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!