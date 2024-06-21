Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Some Republicans Ready to Slash Govt

If former President Donald Trump is elected, some Republicans are prepared to put a bill on his desk that slashes the government by 50% to get U.S. debt under control, said Rep. Byron Donalds, R-S.C.

"A bunch of us, we're ready to do that. To be blunt, you got to get a lot of other Republicans on board, Republicans in the Senate, Republicans in the House," Donalds said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"We got to get serious about slashing this government. The amount of spending that we are going to do, the new estimates of deficits are going to be $1.9 trillion. That's insanity."

He continued: "We cannot continue to borrow money at that clip, because what happens to real America is their purchasing power continues to be destroyed by inflation while government just goes on these binge spending sprees. Enough is enough.

"So, yes, we have to cut spending. And I totally believe Donald Trump is going to be there to sign that legislation that will bring federal spending down so that the American people can thrive and succeed."

U.S. debt will surge to $56 trillion in the next 10 years as government spending outpaces revenues, according to projections by the Congressional Budget Office.

Trump in mid-June told an influential group of CEOs that he wants to further cut the corporate tax rate he lowered while in office, while President Joe Biden's chief of staff separately told them that the Democratic incumbent's emphasis on global alliances would help their businesses.

