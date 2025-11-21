Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Dems 'Trying to Foment Insurrection' With Video

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., on Newsmax Friday blasted six House Democrats for releasing a video telling military service members and federal employees they can refuse to follow unlawful orders from President Donald Trump.

Speaking on "National Report," Donalds said the lawmakers' move was reckless, political, and designed to incite unrest.

"To be honest, I'm sick of these Democrats," he said.

"Here's the problem: They are trying to foment an insurrection. They're trying to foment sedition."

"They put out a video, they don't have any specifics, and they only do it to get a rise, quite frankly, out of media and a response from President Trump," Donalds continued.

"So here's my response: You are weak; you're tired; you have no agenda; you have no ideas, so, you have to do these stunts."

"Trying to tell military men and women that they don't have to follow orders is insanity, and they should be ashamed of themselves," he added.

"I respect their service to the nation, but now they're using politics to undermine America. This is not right."

Donalds accused the group of manufacturing controversy to score cheap political points ahead of next year's election cycle.

"This is about politics first, second and third," he said. "This is about them trying to position themselves for the midterm elections," adding that it's "not what's in the best interest of our troops" or "our nation."

Donalds stressed that the lawmakers' message was aimed at "undermining the commander in chief" and insisted that "it shouldn't be tolerated."

Donalds emphasized that Democrats would have never put up with similar messaging from Republicans under former presidents from their party.

"These same officials would never tolerate that if it was [former President] Barack Obama," Donalds said. "They wouldn't have tolerated it if it was [former President] Bill Clinton."

"But they will do it now."

"And don't get me started on the autopen [former President] Joe Biden — he gave out terrible orders," added Donalds. "Look at the withdrawal from Afghanistan."

He warned that the video encourages a breakdown of military discipline and risks emboldening those who may want to defy the elected commander in chief.

"That is a break in the chain of command," he said, adding that the lawmakers "step on the oath you took to America to put out a statement like that, a video like that."

Donalds said the six Democrats are "playing politics of the worst kind" with their video message to U.S. service members and government officials.

"And yes, it does lead into sedition because you're trying to give cover to men and women in our military, in our intelligence community, to decide on their own, to ignore an order from the commander in chief," Donalds said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com