Holt to Newsmax: Democrats' Call to Action 'Treason, Sedition'

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax that Democrats trying to prompt military service personnel to ignore orders from President Donald Trump amounts to "treason."

Holt told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Thursday that the attempt by a group of Democrats to advertise that military personnel should ignore "unlawful" orders is terrible advice.

"This is sedition," said Holt. "This is treason."

He said this needs to be stopped immediately. "And here's the warning for the Trump administration. If you don't hold them accountable here, this is only going to get worse."

Holt said there is nothing close to unlawful about anything Trump has ordered.

"No president has worked through the legal system more than President Trump has. No president has gone to the Supreme Court to make sure that everything is legally adjudicated [more] than President Trump," he said.

He said the Department of Justice needs to step in immediately to handle the developing situation. "If you don't hold them accountable here, this is only going to get worse."

Holt said he believes the call from Democrats for additional uprisings of the military and others on the government payroll will only heighten.

"We are on an escalatory path. There are days that I can remember in American history that resemble this one," he said.

He referred back to an event in the 1800s: "One is the meeting at the Dock Street Theater in 1859 to discuss whether they're going to remain in the Union or not. This is an outrageous thing. And there's veterans on that video."

Holt said he had no words to describe how he felt about the attempt to create an uprising. "It's absolutely disgusting. [Attorney General] Pam Bondi has got to intervene here," he said.

Trump spoke out against the attempt in a series of posts on his Truth Social account.

In one post from Thursday morning, Trump wrote, "It's called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL.

"Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won't have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said he stands with Trump on the issue and said he was frustrated at the attempt.

