Trump: Dems 'Traitors' to Country, 'Should Be Arrested'

President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted Democrat "traitors" who urged military members to disobey certain orders, saying the lawmakers "should be arrested and put on trial."

Trump's remarks came in a fiery Truth Social post, responding to a controversial video released by six Democrat members of Congress — all military or intelligence veterans — urging U.S. service members to "refuse illegal orders."

Trump called their message "seditious behavior at the highest level" and warned that allowing their statements to stand unchallenged would undermine the stability of the nation.

"It's called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL," Trump wrote Thursday morning. "Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL.

"Their words cannot be allowed to stand — We won't have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET."

Little more than an hour later, Trump added: "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

The highlighted video featured Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.; and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., along with Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.; Rep. Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H.; Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa.; and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.

The group repeatedly urged troops to "refuse illegal orders" but declined to specify what such orders might be.

In the video, Slotkin, Kelly, and Deluzio repeat the line, "You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders."

The lawmakers accused Trump of "pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens," with threats to the Constitution as coming "from right here at home."

Crow, a former Army Ranger, also cited Democrats' fears Trump might send troops to polling stations — a claim the president has repeatedly denied.

Republicans sharply condemned the video, arguing that the lawmakers were encouraging insubordination within the ranks and undermining the chain of command.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said it was "inconceivable" for elected officials to tell uniformed personnel to defy orders from their commander in chief, the Washington Examiner reported.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed the Democrats' message as "Stage 4 Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Critics argue that the Democrats' message is an unprecedented attempt by sitting lawmakers to preemptively cast doubt on future military decisions under Trump — and to pressure troops to second-guess lawful commands.

Under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, service members must follow lawful orders and can face prosecution for obeying illegal orders, a standard that has historically been applied in extreme wartime abuses, not political disputes.

The president has insisted he will restore order, strengthen national security, and uphold constitutional authority, and says Democrats are resorting to "fearmongering" because they cannot defend their policies.

Trump's allies are pointing to the video as evidence that Democrats are willing to erode military discipline for political gain, while supporters of the lawmakers claim they are merely reiterating long-standing legal principles.

Trump, however, made clear he views the video as a direct attack on the presidency itself — one he says "cannot be ignored."

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.