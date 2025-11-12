Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Democrats Want Tax to Fund ACA 'Failure'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that "Democrats want to use taxpayer money to cover up for their failure" of the Affordable Care Act and the only solution to the nation's rising healthcare costs is to scrap the law completely.

Donalds said his state should develop its own solution to higher healthcare costs, calling the Affordable Care Act "destructive" to both affordability and access.

Donalds said healthcare reform will be a central issue in his campaign for governor, alongside housing costs and property insurance.

"If the Democrats don't want to do anything about 'Obamacare' and its destructive nature on health insurance in America, then Florida is going to have to come up with a solution that works for Floridians," Donalds said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Our people need relief. They need to be able to put food on the table and have a fair shot at the American dream," he added.

Donalds said his campaign is already drafting proposals to improve affordability, adding that his goal is to reduce government waste and regulatory barriers that make coverage and medical services more expensive.

"When it comes to affordability in Florida, we're not just talking about taxes or property insurance," he said. "Healthcare is a part of this."

Donalds added that if elected, he would pursue state-led initiatives to cut costs and expand access, arguing that the federal government has failed to reform the system.

"Healthcare costs are out of control," he said. "If the feds aren't going to be responsive, then Florida is going to have to lead the way."

