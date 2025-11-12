Sen. Bill Cassidy to Newsmax: Subsidies Mask Obamacare Flaws

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the problems plaguing Obamacare have once again been laid bare — this time by Democrats themselves during the recent government shutdown.

In an appearance on "National Report," Cassidy said the Affordable Care Act has become anything but, noting that "Obamacare became the Unaffordable Care Act."

He argued that Democrats' shutdown of the government, which refocused national attention on soaring healthcare costs, could ultimately pave the way for meaningful reform.

"At least we're focusing on healthcare costs," Cassidy said. "Now we've got national attention on what we can do to clean up the mess created by Obamacare to start lowering the costs for all Americans.

"Maybe that's something good that comes out of it — I'm not sure [Democrats] intended that."

Cassidy pointed to premium hikes of 20 to 25% as evidence that subsidies are only masking deeper problems in the healthcare marketplace.

"Those premiums are going up no matter if the subsidies are there," he said. "The subsidies were just papering over the exploding healthcare costs, which are driving exploding premiums."

He added that despite federal aid, Americans are still left with burdensome out-of-pocket expenses.

"Even if we continue the subsidies as they are, they still have a $5,000 deductible, they still have co-pays, a maximum out-of-pocket that can be as much as almost $10,000," Cassidy said. "So we have to do something different."

Cassidy outlined a Republican alternative that would redirect funds directly to patients rather than insurance companies.

"Instead of just giving more money to the insurance companies who take 20% of that for profit and overhead, why don't we take some of it and give it to the patient?" he said. "Now if she's got a $5,000 deductible, she's got some money to help pay for that deductible.

"If she's got a co-pay, she's got money to help pay for that co-pay. And instead of 20% going for overhead and profit, 100% goes for the healthcare that she needs."

The senator also touted price transparency as a key reform that could empower consumers and drive down costs.

"A little bit later on, put on price transparency — now we're cooking," Cassidy said. "Now we're making it so the average American can shop, she can save money, and that drives down healthcare costs for everybody."

