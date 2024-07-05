Rep. Owens to Newsmax: We Don't Have Leader in White House

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax on Friday that in light of the revelations regarding President Joe Biden's mental acuity, "it's obvious we do not have a leader in the White House."

The White House has spent the last week doing damage control following Biden's poor debate performance while the list of Democrats calling for him to step aside grows daily. Host Todd Starnes played a clip earlier in the day from a Philadelphia radio show where Biden referred to himself as the "first Black woman vice president."

Owens told "Prime News" the Democrats' attempted cover-up of Biden's apparent cognitive issues is a low point in American history.

"We have to decide as a nation, do we love our country enough to put it first? Are we at that point now where we have trained enough of our Americans to look at themselves, look at their party, look at everything else before our nation and our vision of a great country?" Owens said. "Because at this point, it's obvious we do not have a leader in the White House."

Owens blamed the current crisis on Biden's inner circle.

"But it's also obvious that we've had liars over the last few years around him, including the media, people in the administration, our vice president, who told us everything they could just to keep him moving forward, but not caring about what the what the downside is if our enemy decides to take advantage of this," he said.

"So we are at a very important point, which we have to decide. Do we love our nation or not? Or is party so important that we'll give up everything for a particular party?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/findus"> More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/findus"> Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: https://www.newsmaxplus.com/"> NewsmaxPlus.com