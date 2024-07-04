Rep. Owens to Newsmax: Dems Upset They're Losing Power

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax on Thursday that the only thing that really upsets Democrats is "losing their power."

Following last week's debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the Democrats have been frantically trying to agree on a plan to move forward. "It's been interesting to watch the panic," Burgess said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"It's not because of the hundreds of thousands of Americans who died from fentanyl or the inflation or the sex trafficking and child trafficking — these 85,000 kids being lost by the Biden administration. It's because they finally are seeing the American people are awake.

"We're finally seeing what they're all about. They cannot hide any longer. So it's not that they're upset that this president cannot function. They're upset because we finally see it, and they're in the process of possibly losing their power," he said.

Burgess noted that the actions of the Democrats the past week have illustrated that "within our the most powerful offices in our nation, we have people who do not care about our country."

"And that's the most important thing for these Marxists: ... keeping their power to make sure they can keep control of the American people. And we're not going to allow for it," Burgess added.

